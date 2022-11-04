Liverpool are looking to improve their midfield department and once again, the name of of Marcos Llorente is in the lime light.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Klopp is pressing Liverpool to sign the La Roja star in order to reinforce things in the center of the park.

Atletico Madrid finished bottom of their Champions League group and have been knocked out of Europe altogether resulting in huge financial blow.

In such a scenario, it is reported that the Rojiblancos could offload players in the winter transfer window and one of those could be Llorente.

The Colchoneros won the Spanish La Liga title in the 2020-21 campaign and the 27-year-old midfielder was brilliant in the CM and CAM roles.

The 17-capped international directly contributed in 25 goals (13 goals and 12 assists) under the management of Diego Simeone.

However, surprisingly, last season, the Argentine boss deployed Llorente on the right side of the field (RM and RB) and the player failed to score even a single goal in 40 appearances.

This term, so far, he has netted 1 goal in 9 appearances, has mainly played in the RM role and currently, he is out injured.

Back in 2020, Llorente scored a brace at Anfield to knock Liverpool, the then European Champions, out of the Champions League. He has the talent to excel but needs to play in his preferred central positions.

Atletico rejected advances for the versatile player last summer, the Spaniard’s current deal with will expire in 2027 and it has a huge release clause of £104.5million (AS).

In your opinion, should Liverpool splash the cash to sign Marcos Llorente?