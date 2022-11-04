Liverpool made a mistake by allowing Sadio Mane to leave in the summer transfer window and have suffered big time due to the absence of the Senegalese.

The Reds do no want to repeat such a mistake with Roberto Firmino and reports suggest that they are ready to agree fresh terms with the Anfield star.

News – Liverpool prepared to offer £86million for signing – Report

According to an exclusive story covered by Football Insider yesterday, Liverpool are ready to open talks to agree a new contract with the Samba star.

The news source have mentioned that Jurgen Klopp believes the £180,000 a week still has a lot to offer to the Merseysiders and the club should extend his stay.

The Brazilian international formed a world class partnership with Mane and Salah and helped Liverpool win the Champions League and the Premier League.

In the past couple of seasons, he fell behind Jota and Diaz in the pecking order. In the last campaign, he only managed to score 5 goals in the Premier League.

However, the 31-year-old has revived his Anfield career in brilliant fashion. This term, in 14 starts in all competitions so far, he has directly contributed in 12 goals (8 goals and 4 assists).

He has already found the net 6 times in the league.

Firmino has been the shining light in an otherwise dull season for Liverpool and we need him at his best to earn Champions League qualification.

Have your say – Should Liverpool agree fresh terms with Bobby?