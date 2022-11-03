Liverpool defeated Napoli in the Champions League and earned 15 points in 6 group games to book a place in the Round of 16.

On the other hand, in the Premier League, the Reds have been average and inconsistent. In 12 fixtures so far, they have only earned 16 points.

Injuries in the center of the park have not helped Liverpool this term, moreover, it must be taken into consideration that majority of the key midfielders are now veterans.

Klopp needs to refresh his midfield and reports have indicated the Anfield club are willing to go all in to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

As per an exclusive story covered by Jeremy Cross for The Daily Star (press image provided below), Liverpool are at the forefront to secure the signing of the England international, who could cost over £100million.

Cross claims the Reds and European champions, Real Madrid, are heading the race to lure the Three Lions player from BvB.

However, they are expected to face competition from Manchester United. It is reported that after failing to lure Bellingham in 2020, Man Utd will once again attempt to finally get his signing done.

The Star mention that Erik ten Hag will have ample funds to strengthen the squad but will need Champions League qualification to attract someone as good as Jude.

Liverpool have finished in the top four in Jurgen Klopp’s every full season with the club, however, at the moment, they are struggling in 9th position.

The Reds must offer football in the Europe’s elite competition to have a strong chance of signing the £100million+ rated midfielder. What do you think?