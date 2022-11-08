Liverpool defeated Tottenham at the weekend and will now hope that they can revive their Premier League campaign and push for a place in the top four.

As far as the transfers are concerned, it is no secret that the Reds’ prime target for 2023 is Jude Bellingham.

News – Klopp presses Liverpool to sign £104.5million Spaniard – Report

As per Flortian Plettenberg, the Merseysiders are very optimistic about completing the deal next year. Bellingham is the priority target at Anfield.

The renowned journalist has mentioned that Jurgen Klopp is pushing to secure his signing and even Liverpool want to invest to lure him next summer.

As far as the price is concerned, the Sky Germany reporter has stated that Liverpool expect the deal to cost over 100 million euros (£87million+).

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and La Liga leaders, Barcelona, do not have strong chances to sign the England international from Borussia Dortmund.

It will be fair to say that Fenway Sports Group were unable to back Klopp with ample funds to strengthen the squad adequately, especially last summer.

That is why we have been highly inconsistent in the current campaign. The squad needs a major overhaul and reports suggest that FSG are ready to sell the club (The Athletic).

It will be intriguing to see if the current owners will be here next year to complete the signing of Bellingham. Liverpool desperately need a complete midfielder like the youngster, who can regularly, press, make driving runs, score and create goals.

Will Liverpool invest £87million+ to finally sign Jude Bellingham next year? We shall see.