Liverpool need to improve their midfield department in the winter transfer window and the name of Marcos Llorente is in the focus.

A few days ago, we covered a story stating that Jurgen Klopp is pressing the Reds to hire the services of the Spanish international.

News – Report – Liverpool ready to agree terms with £180,000 a week Anfield star

More recently, Mundo Deportivo have revealed (news image provided below) that Atletico Madrid are facing economical problems after finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

They even failed to qualify for the Europa League and now the financial situation can only be improved by selling players in the January transfer window.

Marcos Llorente has not been able to perform well this season and is not a decisive player in the team anymore. Therefore, MD claim that the Rojiblancos could end up selling him in winter.

The Catalan news source have mentioned Liverpool are interested in signing the Spaniard and consider moving in for him. On the other hand, even Manchester United have him on their agenda.

The 27-year-old midfielder’s current contract at the Wanda Metropolitano will expire in 2027 and Mundo Deportivo report that his market value is around 40 million euros (£35.4million).

Llorente scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists in Atletico’s title winning 2020-21 campaign. However, since then he has not been able to regularly score/create goals.

The La Roja star has excelled in is preferred central midfield role but in the past year and a half, Simeone has deployed him as a right midfielder.

Liverpool need to refreshen up their midfield. Should they splash £35.4million to sign Marcos Llorente?