Can Klopp’s Liverpool finally beat Real Madrid in Champions League?

Liverpool have been brilliant in the UEFA Champions League under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp but they have only one a single title.

The surprising fact is that only teams from Madrid have been able to eliminate the German manager’s Anfield side from the Europe’s premier competition.

In 2017-18, the Merseysiders reached the final where they were defeated by Real Madrid. In 2018-19, Liverpool defeated Tottenham to win the UEFA Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

In 2019-20, they were ousted by Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16. In 2020-21, the Los Blancos knocked Liverpool out of the competition in the last eight. The games were played behind closed doors when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak.

Last season, the Reds were considered favorites to beat Real Madrid in the final but against all odds, Carlo Ancelotti’s men won the 14th European Cup.

This season the two teams will wrestle again in the Round of 16. Speaking of wrestling, if you want to try your luck on UFC then check out the latest ufc odds.

The question is, Can Klopp’s Liverpool finally beat Real Madrid in the Champions League?

A lot has changed since the last final. We sold Sadio Mane, who was a key member of the squad, to Bayern Munich and replaced him by signing Darwin Nunez, who is still settling in.

We also allowed Origi and Minamino to leave and even failed to strengthen the midfield department. Unfortunately, the decisions have backfired and Klopp’s men have struggled so far this season.

On the other hand, Real Madrid offloaded veteran, Casemiro, and replaced him with a young and energetic midfielder in the form of Aurelien Tchouameni.

For now, the Los Blancos are clearly the stronger side but it must be remembered that the tie will be played in February and March.

By that time, we should have key players like Jota and Diaz back and if the Reds opt to splash the cash to adequately reinforce the squad in January then we can be strong enough to beat Madrid.

Not to forget, this time around, Anfield will not be empty and can help propel us to victory. What do you think?