Why Liverpool should sign Jude Bellingham in January

Liverpool are already out of the Premier League title race and need a big second half of the season to ensure top 4 finish.

For that to happen, the Reds must splash the cash to reinforce their squad in the winter transfer window and in all fairness, they should move to sign Jude Bellingham. They cannot afford to wait till next summer.

The Merseysiders will collide against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday night and would look to earn all three points.

Jude Bellingham has been in sensational form for Borussia Dortmung ever since he moved to Germany from Birmingham.

Last season, the youngster directly contributed in 20 goals in all competitions and this season, he has already directly contributed in more than 10 goals.

The teenage sensation can effectively play in the No. 6, No. 8 and No. 10 roles. He is the ideal player to finally replace Steven Gerrard at Anfield.

Reports suggest that Liverpool are at the forefront to sign the 19-year-old from the Bundesliga side next year.

As per ESPN, the six-time European Champions are in fact in pole position to lure the England international next summer.

In all fairness, Liverpool should not wait for next summer. They are already In trouble and need to sign Bellingham in winter or else, they will likely fail to qualify for the next season’s Champions League.

Without Champions League, the Three Lions player, who is one of the most complete midfielders around, would probably opt to move elsewhere.

It must be taken into consideration that the current midfield at Anfield is aging. Thiago, Milner and skipper, Henderson are above 30, Fabinho will be 30 next year and players like Keita and Ox will be free to leave next summer.

So, the quality and the depth in the center of the park is a major concern that can be solved by the arrival of the versatile Jude Bellingham.