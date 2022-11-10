Liverpool have been linked with Argentine international and Benfica midfielder, Enzo Fernandez, for some time and the latest reports are intriuing.

As per a story covered by Record yesterday, the Reds have the desire to sign the South American midfielder, who has been a key player for the Eagles this term.

News – Liverpool consider moving in to sign £35.4million midfielder – Report

The renowned Portuguese media outlet have mentioned that apart from the Merseysiders, Manchester City are also interested in the youngser.

Moreover, it is reported that Manchester United are crazy about signing him in the January transfer window.

Enzo has made 2 appearances for the senior national side as yet and as per Record, he has already earned his place in Scaloni’s side for the FIFA World Cup.

The 21-year-old is a complete midfielder, he can effectively play as a defensive midfielder, pull the strings as a central midfielder and score/create goals in the attacking midfield role.

In all competitions this term, so far, the former River Plate midfielder has made 23 appearances for the Liga Nos side and directly contributed in 7 goals.

In the Champions League, he provided the decisive assist to earn a point against Paris Saint-Germain. On the other hand, he also set up a goal in the 4-3 victory over Italian giants, Juventus.

Fernandez’s current deal with Benfica will expire in 2027 and it has a huge release clause of 120 million euros. As per a report covered by Sport last month, his current market value is over 50 million euros (£43.6million).

Liverpool must improve their midfield in the winter transfer window. Should they splash £43.6million to sign Enzo Fernandez?