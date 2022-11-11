Liverpool are interested in hiring the services of in-form striker, Youssoufa Moukoko, from German side, Borussia Dortmund.

In the summer transfer window, the Reds spent a huge amount to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica, still, they want to further reinforce the strike-force.

According to Sport Bild, Liverpool have set their sights on signing the young German, who is also on the radar of Manchester United.

The renowned German news source have mentioned that it would take a fee of over £26million to sign the 17-year-old and Liverpool can afford to agree such an amount.

The teenage sensation has been in exceptional form for Borussia Dortmund. In the current campaign, so far, he has only started 7 games in the league and directly contributed in 10 goals.

In the UEFA Champions League, Moukoko made his debut start vs Sevilla on Match Day 3 and provided an assist to help BvB win the contest (4-1).

For the national side, he scored 6 goals in 5 appearances for the U-21 side and considering his top performances for Dortmund, Hansi Flick has selected the youngster in is squad for the FIFA World Cup.

After letting Mane, Origi and Minamino leave in the summer, Liverpool do need to improve the depth of their attack and Moukoko could be a top signing.

The youngster can effectively play as an out and out center forward and even as a secondary striker if needed.

