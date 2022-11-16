Liverpool are looking at options to strengthen their midfield. Their prime target is Bellingham but they are also interested in signing Youri Tielemans.

As per today’s version of Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool look to sign the Belgian international, who will be out of contract next summer.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that the Merseysiders have noticed the quality of the player, who is also on the radar of Real Madrid, Arsenal, Man United, Newcastle, Juventus and Barcelona.

It is reported that Arsenal lead the race to sign Tielemans as Mikel Arteta has already established contacts with the player and is committed to getting his signing done.

Sport claim Real Madrid’s priority is to sign Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund but Man City believe they have a certain advantage to secure the England international.

The Los Blancos will initially bid 100 million euros but if they run out of options to bring the teenager to the Bernabeu then their plan B for next summer is to hire the services of the £120,000 a week Leicester star (Salary Sport) on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old has proven his worth in the Premier League, he can play as a deep lying playmaker, as a creative central midfielder and even as an attacking midfielder if needed.

In the current campaign, the 54-capped international, who is going to the World Cup with Belgium has already scored two Goal of the Season worthy strikes for the Foxes in the Premier League.

In the summer, former PL player, Kevin Campbell, claimed that Tielemans could would be a key signing for Liverpool. He told Football Insider:

“When you look at Thiago, his game and what he brings to Liverpool, Tielemans could go someway to replacing that. Thiago brings craft to that Liverpool midfield. Tielemans brings that as well.”

In your view, should Liverpool sign the former Monaco man to improve their midfield?