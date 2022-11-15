Liverpool remain linked with Jude Bellingham, who is traveling with the England squad for the FIFA World Cup.

The latest reports going on in the media suggest that the Reds face heavy competition from Premier League champions, Manchester City.

News – £39.4million star would like to agree Liverpool move

As per today’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), the Sky Blues are very interested in signing Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Ilkay Gundogan, who moved to the Etihad from BvB, will be out of contract next year and in such a scenario, the Cityzens think that Jude will be the ideal player to replace the German international.

The Catalan source have revealed that as per their information, City believe that there is a 95 percent chance that Bellingham will move to England.

It is reported that the teenager’s signing is desired by Liverpool but Guardiola’s team believe they will be able to beat the Reds to hire his services. Real Madrid are also following the player’s situation at Dortmnd.

The 19-year-old still has a long term contract at the Signal Iduna Park and as per reports (DW), he is valued at around 90 million euros (£79m).

In the current campaign, the former Birmingham City midfielder has started 21 games in all competitions and directly contributed in 12 goals (9 goals and 3 assists).

Bellingham would be hoping to break his duck for England. So far, he has made 17 appearances for the Three Lions and is yet to find the net under Gareth Southgate.

Over the years, Liverpool have not been able to compete with the spending power of Man City but the weight of history is on their side.

The question is, can the Anfield club beat the Sky Blues and secure the signing of Jude Bellingham? Only time will tell.