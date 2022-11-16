Liverpool signed a top quality striker in the form of Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window and the Uruguayan international is proving to be a hit at Anfield.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Reds are interested in another young forward, RB Salzburg’s Noah Okafor.

According to a story covered by Salzburger Nachrichten today (news image provided below), the 22-year-old’s top form has attracted interest of top clubs and he is on the radar of Liverpool, AC Milan, Manchester United and Manchester City.

As per Transfermarkt, his current market value is around 25 million euros but SN report he could be sold for a much higher fee.

Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Liverpool are interested in signing the Swiss international, who is going to the World Cup, could leave in January.

The famous journalist thinks Okafor, whose current contract with the Austrian club will expire in 2024, could be valued at around 35 million euros (£30million).

Over the years, Salzburg have produced top young strikers. Erling Haaland used to score for fun and now plays for Man City. Patson Daka was a star at the club before moving to Leicester City and Adeyemi was a hit and he joined Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Okafor has been in top form this season. In just 8 league starts, he has already netted 7 goals for the Austrian Bundesliga side.

On the other hand, in the UEFA Champions League, the young forward scored in the opening three group games against AC Milan, Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb respectively.

At Anfield, Liverpool have ample quality and depth as far as the No.9/False No.9 position is concerned. Apart from Nunez, we have quality forwards like Jota and Firmino.

In such a scenario, I do not think that we should sign a new CF. Instead, the focus should be to improve the midfield and the wide attacking positions. What do you think?