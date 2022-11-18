The transfer saga surrounding Jude Bellingham has dragged on for too long and Liverpool are consistently linked with the English midfielder.

Earlier this month, The Daily Telegraph reported that the Merseysiders’ priority target to improve the squad is Bellingham.

More recently, Football Insider have revealed Liverpool lead to seal the signing of the 19-year-old midfielder despite interest from the Los Blancos, Man City and Chelsea.

The news source have mentioned that the Reds have been working hard behind the scenes, they have made progress and may even end up agreeing a sensational deal as early as January.

It is reported that the teenage starlet’s father believes Anfield would be an ideal destination for his young son but the final decision could rest on Liverpool’s CL qualification.

In the current campaign, due to problems in the center of the park, Jurgen Klopp’s men have struggled big time.

Currently, they are sixth in the table and will need to step up big time in the second half of the campaign in order to finish the season in the top four.

This term, in the continent’s top tournament, Bellingham has made 5 appearances thus far and directly contributed in as many goals (4 goals and 1 assist).

The £50,000 a week star (The Daily Mail) is one of the best young midfielders in the world and he is going to cost a lot. As per Football Insider, Liverpool are working to seal a club-record deal to lure Jude Bellingham.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.