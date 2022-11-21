Mason Mount’s future at Chelsea is up in the air and reports suggest that Liverpool are considering moving in to sign the playmaker.

Last month, The Guardian reported that the Blues are prepared to offer the England international, who earns around £75,000 a week, a bumper pay rise.

However, the player has not agreed a new deal as yet and his current contract at Stamford Bridge is due to expire in 2024.

As per a recent story covered by The Guardian (press image provided below), Liverpool and Juventus are looking to sign the 23-year-old to improve the quality of their squad.

The renowned news source have mentioned that the Stamford Bridge outfit have been in talks with the Three Lions star since last summer but negotiations have not progressed and the decision would be made after the World Cup.

In such a scenario, the Reds and the Old Lady are tracking the situation to see whether a deal can be done to secure his signature.

Mount is a versatile playmaker, who can be deployed anywhere in the attacking third and can also play effectively in the midfield.

In the last campaign, the 32-capped international started 27 games in the Premier League and directly contributed in 21 goals (11 goals and 10 assists).

So, he deserves a new deal and it will be massive surprise if Chelsea let a multi-million pound asset like him leave with ease.

Liverpool need to improve the quality and the depth of their midfield and the attack and in such a scenario, a flexible star like Mason Mount would be a top addition.

In your view, should Klopp splash the cash to sign the youngster in January?