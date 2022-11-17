Liverpool are looking to strengthen their squad in the winter transfer window and reports suggest they are prepared to sign Marcus Thuram.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, Jurgen Klopp believes the French international would be the ideal man to improve the offense at Anfield. The German manager wants to partner Salah and Nunez.

The Catalan media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool are ready to offer £20million (23 million euros) and hope that the amount will be enough to sign the striker from Borussia Monchengladbach in the January transfer window.

The price may seem a bit low for the talented forward, who is 25 and performing at his best. However, it must be remembered that the player’s contract with the German side will expire in June next year.

Marcus Thuram is a versatile talent, who can effectively play on the flanks and even as an out and out center forward.

This season, he has mainly played in the No.9 role and his form has been excellent. In all competitions, so far, the former Sochaux forward has featured in 17 games for the Bundesliga club and directly contributed in as many goals (13 goals and 4 assists).

For the Les Bleus, he made his debut last year in 2020 and was part of the squad that won the UEFA Nations League last year.

So far, the in-form attacker has made four appearances for the senior national side and he has travelled with Deschamps’ squad to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup.

Liverpool do have quality and depth in the No.9 position but they do not have depth in the wide attacking positions.

