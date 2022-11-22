If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are interested in signing Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

Earlier this month, the Dutch international claimed that it would be an honor for him to play for a club like Liverpool.

The 23-year-old, who won the Dutch Player of the Year award for performing brilliantly in the Netherlands last season, made his World Cup debut against Senegal last night.

In the 84th minute of the contest, Gakpo broke the deadlock with a brilliant headed goal and put in a fantastic performance to help his team earn all three points.

After the fantastic display, the speedy winger is in the limelight. According to Calcio Mercato, Liverpool and Man Utd have made contact with PSV and taken more information than other suitors.

The Italian news outlet have mentioned the Premier League duo have been made aware that that the youngster will not leave the Eredivisie side for a fee less than £39m-£43m (45-50 million euros).

With Mane sold and Diaz injured, Liverpool do not have a natural LW in the side at the moment. On the other hand, there is no quality RW to cover for Salah.

In such a scenario, Cody Gakpo, who can effectively play on either flank, would be a quality addition. Against Senegal, he started and excelled in the central attacking midfield role.

Have your say – Should Liverpool offer around £39m-£43m to secure his signing?