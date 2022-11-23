Liverpool’s top midfield target is Jude Bellingham but reports suggest that they also have massive interest in signing Declan Rice.

According to an exclusive story recently covered by Football Insider, Liverpool have huge interest and are keeping a close eye on the West Ham star, who refused to sign a lucrative extension last summer.

As per today’s version of The Telegraph (news image provided below), both Bellingham and Rice are expected to move to new clubs next year.

The renowned British news source have mentioned that the 19-year-old Dortmund boy could cost over £100million, on the other hand, the Hammers could sell their prized asset for a fee of £70million.

It is reported that the Three Lions duo can expect to earn around £300,000 a week if they end up completing big money transfers.

Rice is mainly a defensive midfielder and at Anfield, the position is occupied by Brazilian international, Fabinho.

Over the years, the Samba star has been brilliant in the No. 6 role under Klopp. However, this season, he has been one of the worst players for us.

The South American midfielder will turn 30 next year but already he looks like a shadow of a player he was in the past few seasons.

In such a scenario, Liverpool need both a creative and a defensive midfielder to improve things in the center of the park. Should they splash £70million to sign Declan Rice from West Ham?

Have your say – Who should Jurgen Klopp secure to strengthen his midfield department?