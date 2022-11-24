Liverpool have been linked with Joao Gomes for quite some time and once again, the Brazilian midfielder is in the focus.

The 21-year-old starlet’s current deal with Flamengo will expire in 2027 and it has a release clause 60 million euros.

Back in September, Sport reported the Reds are prepared to activate the player’s release clause to hire his services in the winter transfer window.

However, more recently, Jorge Nicola has revealed the Merseysiders do not have to bid that high to secure the signing of Joao Gomes.

The Brazilian journalist has claimed that Flamengo would certainly accept a deal if the Anfield club come up with an offer of 32 million euros (£27.6million).

Gomes is naturally a defensive midfielder who can also effectively be deployed in the central midfield to pull the strings.

In the last campaign, the youngster featured in over 60 games for the South American side, scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists.

At Anfield, he could be the long term replacement of compatriot, Fabinho. The former Monaco man, 29, is having his worst season this term and has performed like a tired veteran.

Jurgen Klopp needs to revamp his midfield department. The likes of Milner, Henderson and Thiago are old and the English duo are clearly past their best.

On the other hand, Ox and Keita have been highly injury prone over the years. In such a scenario, should Liverpool splash £27.6million to sign Joao Gomes in January?