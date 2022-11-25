Liverpool need a major overhaul in the center of the park and their priority is to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund,

Earlier this month, Football Insider revealed that the Reds are favorites to lure the England international and are working to break their transfer record to bring him to Anfield.

More recently, Osbolodenje (news image provided below) has covered an interesting story and stated that Bellingham is the most sought after midfielder in the world and the richest clubs want him.

The news source have mentioned that Liverpool are willing to pay £129million (150 million euros), i.e. the asking fee set by Dortmund, to sign the 19-year-old.

It is reported that Real Madrid have been after the teenage sensation for a long time and now, Manchester City have also joined the race to secure his signature.

In the current campaign, the former Birmingham City midfielder has already directly contributed in 12 goals in all competitions for the Signal Iduna Park outfit.

At the World Cup, the youngster scored the opening goal of the opening group game against Iran and propelled England to victory.

Tonight, the Three Lions will collide against the United States of America and Bellingham is once again in the starting lineup.

Liverpool need a complete midfielder like him but will they actually pay £129million to secure his signing? We shall see.