Liverpool signed Luis Diaz in the winter transfer window this year and reports suggest that they are ready to bid huge to reinforce the squad in January next year.

According to a report covered by Football Insider, Liverpool are prepared to splash the cash to reinforce their midfield department.

News – Liverpool willing to pay £129million asking fee to sign star – Oslobodenje

The news source have mentioned that Jude Bellingham is the top target and the Anfield club are working to complete a club-record deal to get his signing done.

The England international, who only earns around £50,000 a week star (The Daily Mail), has been sensational for Borussia Dortmund in the past two seasons.

Last term, he directly contributed in 20 goals in all competitions and this time around, he has already netted 9 goals (4 in the Champions League) and provided 3 assists.

Apart from Bellingham, Football Insider claim the Merseysiders also have West Ham United’s Declan Rice on their radar.

It is reported that Klopp is pushing to sign a top midfielder and Liverpool are ready to spend a huge amount in January to strengthen things in the center of the park.

Rice is primarily a defensive midfielder, who would be an ideal long term replacement for Fabinho. On the other hand, Bellingham is a complete box to box midfielder, who can break play, press and be creative in the attacking third.

At the moment, in all fairness, we need a midfielder like Jude, who can contribute more in the offense by scoring/creating goals.

Have your say – Who should the six-time European Champions sign to improve the midfield?