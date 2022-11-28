If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are heavily linked with England international, Declan Rice.

Last week, Football Insider revealed that the Merseysiders have a huge interest in signing the West Ham United midfielder.

News – Liverpool willing to pay £129million asking fee to sign star – Oslobodenje

More recently, Spanish source, Nacional, have reported that Jurgen Klopp has ordered Liverpool to splash the cash to avoid Rice from going to Real Madrid and other Premier League rivals.

The Catalan outlet have mentioned Liverpool are preparing an offer worth 100 million euros (£85.8million) to sign Rice from the Hammers.

It is reported that the Three Lions star is looking to leave the London side, who have been struggling big time in the PL this term.

The 23-year-old star is a top class play breaker and it will be huge blow for West Ham to lose their skipper.

At Anfield, Fabinho is main defensive midfielder. On the other hand, even Henderson has proved to be a top DM when needed and Thiago can effectively play in the No. 6 role as well.

However, Hendo is now past his best and has been unable to dominate things in the center this term. Thiago Alcantara is also a veteran and has proved to be highly injury prone.

Unfortunately, Fabinho, who has been top quality for us in the past seasons, has been one of the worst players for us in the current campaign.

In such a scenario, do you think that Liverpool should sign a new holding midfield star? Should they offer £85.8million to lure Declan Rice?