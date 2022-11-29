England started the World Cup in brilliant fashion by beating Iran 6-2 in the opening game. However, they were extremely average against USA and only earned a single point.

The Three Lions will collide against Wales tonight and will look to earn all three points to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition by topping the group.

Prior to the boring contest versus America, former Liverpool striker, Emile Heskey, claimed that England is one of the favorites to win the World Cup.

The 44-year-old, who took part in the 2010 World Cup stated:

“It’s very early days, but France and England have been the best two teams so far.”

The retired striker thinks that captain, Harry Kane, is going to be extremely crucial to the team’s chances in the competition.

“He’s such an impressive player, a world-class forward. You don’t get many forwards who score and assist to the extent that he does. He’s got that selfish streak while being a real team player.”

“He’s also captain, which is tough as a striker because you really want to be thinking about yourself and the goals that you’re going to score. He does brilliantly to combine those two elements.”

The Tottenham forward won the Golden Boot at the last World Cup but is yet to open his account in Qatar. The 29-year-old, who has netted 12 goals in the PL so far this term, will hope to break the duck vs Wales tonight.

Reports indicate that Liverpool skipper, Jordan Henderson, is expected to start in place of Jude Bellingham in the center of the park (The Mail).

In your view, who will come out on top tonight?