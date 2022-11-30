Liverpool desperately have to improve things in the central midfield and they have been linked with top class youngsters like Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham.

The focus of this piece is on the Argentine international, who has set the world alight with his fantastic performances at the World Cup.

News – £43.2million Reds target ready to sign for Manchester United – Report

According to a story recently covered by Jornal de Noticias (news image provided below), some of the richest clubs in Europe are interested in hiring the services of the 21-year-old.

The famous Portuguese news outlet have mentioned that the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona, Manchester City, Newcastle, Manchester United and even Arsenal and Spurs are looking to sign him.

The youngster scored a sublime goal against Mexico to open his account for Argentina and after the strike, JN report that the suitors are keen to secure his signature.

Benfica are not prepared to lose their prized asset in the winter transfer window but will be helpless if any side opts to activate the release clause of £104million.

The Liga Nos giants have made it clear that the only way to sign Enzo Fernandez is to pay the mammoth fee of £104million.

He scored 10 goals and provided 7 assists in the last campaign for River Plate. Since moving to Benfica, thus far, the versatile talent, who can be deployed in multiple midfield roles, has directly contributed in 8 goals in all competitions.

Liverpool must sign a complete midfielder to improve Klopp’s team. In your opinion, should Liverpool sign Fernandez over Bellingham to strengthen the squad?