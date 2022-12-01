Liverpool have been linked with several quality midfielders as they look to reinforce things in the center of the park. One of them is Ismael Bennacer.

The Reds were eager to sign the Algerian international, who has a release clause of £43million (GdS), in the summer transfer window but in the end, they opted to lure an injury prone Arthur on loan.

News – Liverpool told only £104million will get signing done – Jornal de Noticias

Recent reports going on in the Italian media are interesting.

As per yesterday’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), AC Milan want to hold on to their prized asset, who will return from vacations to start negotiations with the Rossoneri.

The renowned news source have mentioned that the the seven-time European Champions are looking to offer a salary of around 3.5-4 million euros per season and the bonuses are being discussed as well.

The Serie A champions are trying to secure the new deal as soon as possible due to heavy interest from Premier League teams.

CdS cite reports and claim that Liverpool are pressing and have submitted an offer to sign Ismael Bennacer.

As per Tutto Mercato Web, Jurgen Klopp is a massive admirer of the former Empoli man, who is open to extending his stay at Milan. His current contract is due to expire in the summer of 2024.

The 25-year-old midfielder, is a key member of Stefan Pioli’s side and played a vital role in their Scudetto winning campaign last term.

The 2019 AFCON winner is a hard working play breaker and could be a long term replacement for Fabinho/Henderson.