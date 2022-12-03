Liverpool broke the bank to sign Darwin Nunez in the summer transfer window but reports suggest that Klopp now wants a new center forward.

According to Calcio Mercato Web, the German manager is a huge fan of Serbian international, Dusan Vlahovic, and is prepared to bid to hire his services.

News – Liverpool have sounded ahead of Man Utd to sign £38.6million star – Mundo Deportivo

The Italian news source have mentioned that Klopp is willing to do anything to sign the striker from Serie A side, Juventus.

Nunez was highly inconsistent in the first half of the campaign and it is reported that the Uruguayan’s form has convinced the former Dortmund boss to make an offer for the Old Lady center forward.

Vlahovic has proved his worth in the Italian league. He scored 49 goals in over 100 games for Fiorentina before moving to the Bianconeri.

This season, so far, the 22-year-old goalscorer has netted 7 goals and provided 2 assists in 15 appearances under the management of Allegri.

At the FIFA World Cup, the £215,000 a week forward (Football Transfers) only started the last group game against Switzerland and he found the net to give his side the lead. However, the Swiss bounced back to win the contest and in turn eliminated Serbia from the competition.

Nunez scored in his first two senior games for Liverpool but the red card against Palace stopped his progress.

However, he scored three goals in the last three Champions League games and directly contributed in 4 goals in his last 4 Premier League games before the World Cup.

The South American center forward must be given ample time to shine and he has the quality to be a star at Anfield. What do you think?