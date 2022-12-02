Liverpool seem serious about signing Cody Gakpo, who has been a star at the FIFA World Cup for the Netherlands.

As per a story covered by Mundo Deportivo yesterday (news image provided below), the performance of the Dutch international has set off alarm bells at Old Trafford.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that Man United have been after the 23-year-old attacker for some time but they now fear out losing him to arch rivals Liverpool.

It is reported that Liverpool have “sounded ahead of” Man Utd in the race to secure the signature of Cody Gakpo.

In fact, MD claim that even La Liga and European Champions Real Madrid and German giants, Bayern Munich are moving ahead of the Red Devils for the playmaker.

Before the World Cup, Gakpo directly contributed in 30 goals for PSV Eindhoven in the first half of the campaign. In Qatar, he is confirming his elite status.

In the opening group game vs African champions, Senegal, Gakpo scored with a brilliant header. In the second contest against Ecuador, the youngster found the net with a sublime left footed strike.

Moreover, in the last group game versus hosts, Qatar, he once again opened the scoring for the Netherlands, this time with a fantastic right footed strike.

Cody Gakpo is proving to be a world class player and it will not come as any surprise to see top clubs move for him in the winter transfer window.

The attacker’s current deal with PSV Eindhoven will expire in 2026 and he is valued at around £38.6million (FT). In your opinion, should Liverpool bid to secure his signing in January?