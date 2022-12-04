Liverpool have been linked with Marco Asensio for a long time and once again the Bernabeu star is on the radar at Anfield.

Last summer, the Spanish international had an offer on the table from the Merseysiders but he opted to stay with Real Madrid.

More recently, Spanish source, Diario Madridista, have reported that Jurgen Klopp has declared that signing Asensio is a priority for next summer.

The La Furia Roja playmaker’s current deal with the Los Blancos will expire in June 2023 and the report suggests that he could end up leaving the club for free.

The 26-year-old can play anywhere in the attacking third but unfortunately, due to ample quality and depth at Madrid, he has mainly been a bench warmer.

In the current campaign, before the World Cup, Asensio only started a single game in the Spanish La Liga and just two games in the Champions League.

Still, he managed to earn a place in Luis Enrique’s squad that traveled to Qatar. He found the net in the opening game of the competition against Costa Rica.

Liverpool lack depth in their offense after the departure of Takumi Minaino, Divock Origi and most prominently, Sadio Mane. Jota is out with a long term injury and Diaz has been on the treatment table for some time.

In such a scenario, a versatile playmaker like Asensio, who earns around £148,000 a week playmaker (Sport), can improve the situation at Anfield.

Have your say – Should Liverpool move in to finally sign the Spaniard for free next summer?