If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are heavily linked with Spanish international and Real Madrid star, Marco Asensio.

As per a story covered by The Mirror yesterday (news image provided below), Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the former Mallorca man, whose contract with the European champions will expire next summer.

Asensio will be free to talk to foreign clubs and agree a pre-contract in the winter transfer window.

Tom Hopkinson has mentioned that the La Roja attacking midfielder could receive offers in the new year and Liverpool are set to make a major play to secure his signing in the summer.

Asensio, who earns around 9 million euros per season i.e. £148,000 a week (Sport), has won multiple major trophies with the Los Blancos, including 4 Champions League titles.

However, he has mainly warmed the bench over the years. Zidane used to prefer Bale, Ronaldo and Benzema in his starting XI.

On the other hand, Italian boss, Carlo Ancelotti, has utilized the likes of Benzema, Vinicius and Valverde in the attack. Even young Brazilian, Rodrygo, is ahead of Asensio in the pecking order.

Therefore, to play regular first team football, the Spaniard must leave the La Liga champions and it will not come as any surprise to see him leave for free next summer.

In the current campaign, the 34-capped international, who is currently in Qatar, made 15 appearances for Real Madrid before WC, scored 3 goals and provided as many assists. However, it must be noted that he only started three games in all competitions.

