Liverpool have been linked with a number of midfielders and the latest name in the lime light is that of Sofyan Amrabat.

According to a recent story covered by Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness), the 26-year-old midfielder wants to play Champions League football and that is something the Reds can offer.

News – Liverpool set to make major play to sign £148,000 a week star in summer – Report

The renowned Italian news source have mentioned that Amrabat currently earns a salary of around 1.8 million euros per season and Liverpool are prepared to agree a deal worth 3 million pounds per year i.e. around £58,000 a week to secure his signing.

CdS claim the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Spanish side, Sevilla, are also linked but the Merseysiders have actually made contact to sign the Moroccan international.

His current contract with Fiorentina will expire in 2024 and the Viola are looking to agree a new contract with their prized asset.

Amrabat is mainly a defensive midfielder, who has been rock solid in the center of the park in Qatar at the FIFA World Cup.

The African star put in fantastic performances in the DM role in the 0-0 against Croatia and the 2-1 victory over Belgium. So far, Morocco have only conceded a single goal in the tournament (an own goal vs Canada).

Tonight, Morocco will collide against Spain in the Round of 16 and it will be intriguing to see how well Amrabat will perform.

Liverpool do have a proven quality holding midfielder in the form of Fabinho but the Brazilian has been one of our worst players in the current campaign. Should the Reds move in to replace him in January?