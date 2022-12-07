Liverpool remain heavily linked with Jude Bellingham and the latest reports should delight the Anfield faithful.

Renowned Spanish sources, Marca and Mundo Deportivo (news image below) have provided positive update for the Merseysiders in pursuit of the England international.

As per Marca, the Reds have taken the lead to hire the services of the 19-year-old midfielder, who has been sensational for Borussia Dortmund.

The Madrid based media outlet have mentioned that Real Madrid want to lure Bellingham but the asking price is a major obstacle.

It is reported the Los Blancos will never put on the table £129million for a player whose contract with BvB will expire in the summer of 2025.

Mundo Deportivo claim the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are interested in signing the teenage sensation.

The Catalan source mention that the European Champions do not intend to pay £129million but Liverpool are willing to agree the fee to get his signing done.

Klopp loves Bellingham and will do everything possible to secure his signature. MD report that in England and also in Germany, Liverpool are seen as the favorites to take the player to Anfield.

In the current campaign, the youngster has so far scored 9 goals and provided 3 assists for Dortmund in all competitions.

Bellingham scored the opening goal of the World Cup campaign for England and in the last contest vs Senegal (Round of 16), he was absolutely fantastic in the center of the park and provided the assist for the opening goal.

For the latest updates on the transfer saga, watch this space.