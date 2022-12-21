Liverpool have been heavily linked with Argentine international, Enzo Fernandez, for quite some time and the latest news after the World Cup has been highly positive.

Recent reports indicate (press image provided below) that Enzo is ready to agree a move to Anfield.

News – Reports – Liverpool lead, willing to agree £129million signing

Two days back, O Dia reported (via Argentine newspaper La Capital) that the young central midfielder, who is valued at around £87million (100 million euros), already has a pre agreement to join the Reds.

On the other hand, yesterday, Portuguese source O Jogo revealed that top European clubs are after the Benfica star but his priority is to sign for Liverpool.

The renowned media outlet have claimed the representative of the La Albiceleste midfielder and the Merseysiders have an understanding that has made them the favorite to secure his signing.

O Jogo report that to hire the services of Enzo Fernandez from the Eagles in the January transfer window, Liverpool will have to activate the release clause of 120 million euros.

The 21-year-old scored a goal and provided an assist for the World Cup winning Argentina side. He was named the Young Player of the Tournament.

Since moving to Benfica last summer, the former River Plate midfielder has directly contributed in 8 goals in over 20 appearances.

Enzo can effectively play anywhere in the center of the park but naturally, he is a creative midfielder.

The Reds desperately need to improve their aging midfield department and it will be a major coup if they can lure the much wanted World champion from the Liga Nos giants.

We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds in the coming weeks.