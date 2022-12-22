Liverpool are linked with a number of top quality midfielders and one of them is Moroccan international, Sofyan Amrabat.

As per yesterday’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), Fiorentina are hoping to hold on to the African superstar, who is yet to make a decision on his future.

The renowned Italian news source have mentioned that the Viola do not intend to sell their prized asset in January unless an offer of 40 million euros (£35million) arrive.

GdS claim Liverpool could agree a fee worth £35million to seal the signing of Amrabat. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur have been following the defensive midfielder for some time as well.

Fiorentina chief executive, Rocco B. Commisso, is hoping to keep the player in the winter window and offer him a new deal to increase his current salary of two million euros per season.

The 26-year-old star’s current deal with the Serie A side will expire in the summer of 2024. He was one of the stars of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and helped Morocco reach the semi finals.

Amrabat has not scored a single goal for his nation in 46 appearances and he has only found the net once in 78 appearances for Fiorentina. So, Liverpool basically want him for his exceptional play breaking abilities.

Over the years, Fabinho has been brilliant as our main DM but this season, the Brazilian international has been extremely poor. Therefore, Klopp is perhaps eyeing Amrabat to eventually replace the Samba star, who will turn 30 next year.

Have your say – Should Liverpool agree £35million fee to sign Sofyan Amrabat in January?