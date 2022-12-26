The Premier League will return on Boxing Day and Liverpool will collide against Aston Villa away from home.

The Reds were defeated by Manchester City in the Carabao Cup last week and will hope to get back to winning ways tonight.

As far as the team news is concerned, the likes of Jota, Firmino and Diaz are out injured and therefore, we can expect Fabio Carvalho, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah should start in the attack.

The official website indicates that the Egyptian has scored five goals in his last five games against Villa but that is not the case. The African superstar did not find the net in our last visit to Villa Park back in May.

Matip and Mane were on the scoresheet. The latter now plays for Bayern Munich and the former will likely start with Van Dijk in the central defense tonight.

Trent is a doubt, so, Gomez might start in the right back role, on the other hand, Robertson should feature in the left back position.

As far as the midfield is concerned, captain, Jordan Henderson, who featured as a second half substitute vs the Sky Blues last week, should return to the starting XI.

The English midfielder could partner Samba star, Fabinho, and Spanish international, Thiago Alcantara, in the center of the park.

Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 lineup vs Aston Villa: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho.