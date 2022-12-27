Liverpool have acted swiftly and secured a deal to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window.

The Dutch giants have confirmed that an agreement has been reached with the Reds, the transfer fee has not been disclosed but it will be a record sale for the Eredivisie club.

News – Liverpool have officially moved to sign £35.3million star – Report

Back in 2019, PSV sold Mexican international, Hirving Lozano, to Italian side, Napoli in a deal worth 45 million euros.

Now, reports (Goal) indicate that Liverpool are set to seal the signing of Gakpo in a deal worth £44million i.e. 50 million euros.

The 23-year-old is the reigning Dutch Player of the Year, who has been in fantastic form in the past couple of years.

Before the World Cup, the Oranje playmaker directly contributed in 30 goals in all competitions for PSV (13 goals and 17 assists).

In Qatar, he scored the opening goal for the Netherlands in every single group game under the guidance of former Barcelona coach, Louis van Gaal.

With Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz out for some time, Liverpool badly needed to improve the quality and depth of their attack and they are getting a top quality player in the winter transfer window.

Last night, the Merseysiders defeated Aston Villa in their own backyard to win three PL games on the trot for the first time this season. They need to continue winning to earn a place in the top four.

Cody Gakpo has scored/created goals for fun in the Dutch league. Will he be able to replicate the form at Anfield in the toughest league in the world? Only time will tell.