Liverpool are serious about signing Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina and the latest reports going on in the media are intriguing.

A few days ago, we covered a story via La Gazzetta Dello Sport claiming that the Reds could meet the asking price of 40 million euros (£35.3million) to sign the play breaker.

Corriere dello Sport and Corriere Fiorentino covered reports on the subject yesterday (news image provided below).

CdS claim that Liverpool are the only club to have ‘officially moved’ in with the representatives of Amrabat in order to secure his signing.

Fiorentina president, Commisso, is waiting for the Moroccan international to return to Florence to hold a face-to-face meeting regarding his future.

As per Corriere Fiorentino, sources close to the midfielder claim Liverpool could soon submit an offer worth £35.3million (40 million euros) which might be enough to get his signing done.

It is reported that the Viola will do everything possible to hold on to the player until at least the end of the current campaign.

Morocco earned fourth place at the FIFA World Cup and Sofyan Amrabat was arguably their Player of the Tournament. The African star was rock solid in the defensive midfield role.

The 26-year-old was consistently brilliant in front of the back four and helped the team keep clean sheets against European giants like Belgium, Croatia, Spain and Portugal.

Not to forget, in the semi-final of the World Cup, France’s Theo Hernandez became the first opposition player to score against the Atlas Lions in Qatar.

At Anfield, our main DM, Fabinho, has been out of form this season, on the other hand, captain, Henderson is past his best. In such a scenario, should Liverpool splash the cash to sign Amrabat in January?