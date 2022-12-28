Liverpool are close to signing Cody Gakpo and the deal is expected to be complete when the winter transfer window will open next month.

PSV Eindhoven have already confirmed that they have reached an agreement to sell the player to the Anfield club in January.

As far as the personal terms are concerned, reports indicate that Liverpool have agreed a contract worth £37.4million with the 23-year-old playmaker.

As per an exclusive story covered by Football Insider, Gakpo has agreed a deal with the Merseysiders that will make him earn around £120,000 a week, £37.4million in the next six years.

The youngster scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in all competitions last season and deservedly won the Dutch Player of the Year award.

This season, he has already found the net 13 times and provided 17 assists for the Dutch Eredivisie side.

Moreover, Gakpo was one of the stars in Qatar, he found the net three times for the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup.

The Oranje playmaker can effectively play in multiple offensive positions and perhaps he could be the one to finally replace Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Liverpool will collide against Leicester on Friday before facing Brentford on January 2nd. Let’s hope the Reds can seal the deal soon so that we can see Cody Gakpo in action.