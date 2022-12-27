Liverpool remain linked with Enzo Fernandez, who has returned to Lisbon to join Benfica after winning the World Cup with Argentina.

Last week, we covered a story via CdM claiming that the Eagles have turned down a bid worth 100 million euros from the Reds and demand activation of £106m release clause to part ways with the South American starlet.

News – Liverpool set to seal £44million signing – Record sale

As per today’s version of O Jogo (news image provided below), the 21-year-old is an extremely desirable target. In recent days, Liverpool and Man Utd have advanced with new contacts to convince Benfica and the midfielder to complete the transfer next month.

The famous Portuguese media outlet have also pointed out that the Primeira Liga leaders will only sell their prized asset for £106m.

It is reported that Liverpool are ready to ‘raise the stakes even further’ to sign the former River Plate player, who won the Best Young Player Award at the FIFA World Cup.

Enzo arrived in Lisbon and while responding to the transfer rumors, he said:

“In this, I don’t know anything about it at the moment, it’s a matter for my representative. I don’t want to get involved in the topic. I’m focused on Benfica and in a few days we have a game ahead of us”

Benfica are 8 points ahead of rivals Porto in the league after 13 games and on Friday night, they will collide against Braga, who are third in the table.

Last night against Aston Villa, the Liverpool midfielders pressed well in the first half but were tired and failed to maintain the same level in the second 45 minutes.

They need young and talented blood to reinforce the department. Should Klopp pay £106m to sign Enzo Fernandez?