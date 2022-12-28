Liverpool have to improve their midfield and recent reports have indicated that they have initiated new contacts to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

However, as per a story covered by Corrieo da Manha today (press image provided below), the Reds face heavy competition from Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Lisbon based newspaper reveal the Blues and the Red Devils are now at the forefront to secure the signing of the Argentine international in the January transfer window.

It is reported the Stamford Bridge club are ready to agree a fee of more than £106m to lure the 21-year-old boy from the Eagles.

It must be remembered that £106m is actually the release clause in the contract of the South American, who only moved to Portugal from River Plate in the summer transfer window.

CdM mention that Chelsea and Man United are prepared to offer even more than the exit clause in order to avoid strong competition from last season’s Champions League finalists, Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has to refreshen up things in the center of the park. Captain, Henderson, Milner and Thiago are already veterans and Fabinho will turn 30 next year. On the other hand, senior players like Keita and Ox have been highly injury prone.

This is the reason we are linked with young and quality midfielders like Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham.

The Argentine sensation was named the Young Player of the Tournament at the World Cup and it is not surprising that European giants are interested in hiring his services.

CM Jornal claim if the release clause is activated then the only way Benfica can hold on to the starlet is if he himself decides to stay put.

Liverpool have already beaten Man Utd to the signing of Gakpo. Should they move in with a big bid to steal the signing of Fernandez?