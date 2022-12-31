Having already secured the signing of Gakpo, Liverpool need to improve their midfield and Sofyan Amrabat is consistently linked.

As per a recent story covered by La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), Liverpool are leading to secure the signing of the Fiorentina star.

The famous Italian media outlet have mentioned that the Viola do not want to lose their prized asset, who is also on the radar of Tottenham boss, Antonio Conte.

GdS claim this season, the 26-year-old play breaker has dragged the Italian side with fantastic performances and after impressing at the World Cup, his market value could be as high as 45 million euros (£40million).

It is reported that Jurgen Klopp wants to armor his midfield and believes Sofyan Amrabat will be the ideal man for the job.

Over the years, the midfield has been Liverpool’s engine but with key players now above 30 and Fabinho out of form, the Merseysiders desperately need to strengthen things in the center of the park.

Last night, the Anfield club needed two own goals to earn all three points against Leicester City and apart from 31-year-old Thiago, our midfielders were unable to influence the game.

Often, Liverpool have conceded first goals this season because of issues in the center. We need an energetic midfielder, who can consistently press and break play and Amrabat would be perfect.

The Morrocan star was like a wall for his nation in Qatar and helped the team earn 4th place, the best result of an African side in the competition.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £40million to secure his signing in the winter window?