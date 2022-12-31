Liverpool are serious about signing Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina in the January transfer window.

As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), the Merseysiders and Spurs are leading the offers to lure the Moroccan international.

As per the Italian outlet, Jurgen Klopp likes the African star a lot and the fact that they have been active in the transfer market is not a good sign for the Viola.

The German manager is pushing hard to lure the 26-year-old and knows the management will do everything possible to ‘please him’, ensuring him the resource he wants to strengthen the midfield.

It is reported that Liverpool have already prepared funds worth 40 million euros to put on the table as an ‘official bid’ for the Florence-based side.

Fiorentina do not want Amrabat to leave and their Plan A is to offer him a new and improved contract to extend his stay in Italy.

If the plan does not work then the owner’s Plan B is to sell the star defensive midfielder if he receives an indecent offer. CdS claim a bid of around £44million (50 million euros) will be needed to sign the Serie A star in January.

Apart from Liverpool and Spurs, the 46-capped international is also on the radar of La Liga sides like, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Barcelona.

Last season, the Reds only conceded 26 goals in the entire PL campaign. This term, they have already let in 19 goals in just 16 fixtures.

They do have a quality backline but the support from the midfield has been lacking. One of the biggest concerns is that our main DM, Fabinho, is having the worst season of his Anfield career.

In such a scenario, a strong holding midfield star like Sofyan Amrabat would surely improve the department. Should Liverpool make an official bid of £44million to sign him?