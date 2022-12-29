Enzo Fernandez was one of the stars of the FIFA World Cup and the World champion has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time.

Two days ago, O Jogo revealed the Reds are prepared to raise the stakes to sign the 21-year-old creative midfielder in the January transfer window.

Today, Sport, have cited reports in Portugal and stated (news image provided below) that Chelsea have made an offer worth 130 million euros (£115million ) to lure the Argentine star from Benfica.

As per the well-known Spanish news source, even Liverpool are willing to offer £115million to secure the signing of Enzo.

With dizzying figures on the offer, Benfica are resigned to losing their prized asset but they are trying everything possible to hold on to the player.

The final decision rests with the South American star, who returned to Lisbon from Buenos Aires and held a meeting with Rui Costa.

The Benfica president made him aware that the club wants him to continue until the end of the season and as per Correio da Manha (via The Faithful), they are looking to offer him an improved contract with a new exit clause of 150 million euros.

The supporters are also trying to to convince the midfielder to stay. They placed a banner near the Estadio da Luz stating “Enzo stay, you will be European champion.”

Liverpool have completed the formalities to secure the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven and the move will be official on 1st January, 2023.

With Jota, Bobby and Diaz out injured, they needed to improve the attack and have done well by securing the Dutch Player of the Year.

The Reds must now focus on reinforcing the midfield. In your view, should they offer £115million to sign Enzo Fernandez?