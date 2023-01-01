Liverpool have officially completed the signing of Cody Gakpo with the start of the winter transfer window today.

As per reports (The Guardian), the Reds agreed a deal worth £50million to lure the Dutch international from PSV Eindhoven.

We take a look at how Liverpool would line up with Cody Gakpo.

The reigning Dutch Player of the Year is a versatile talent, who can be deployed anywhere in the attacking third. However, naturally, he is a left winger, who likes to cut in onto his strong right foot.

For PSV, the 23-year-old star has mainly played on the left flank. This season, he directly contributed in 30 goals before completing the move to Anfield.

On the other hand, under the management of Louis van Gaal, Gakpo played through the center as CF and AM at the FIFA World Cup.

In the opening group game against Senegal, he scored the goal with his head, in the second contest vs Ecuador, he found the net with his left foot, and in the final group game against Qatar, the youngster scored with a right-footed strike.

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has mainly utilized the 4-3-3 formation and currently, we have Mohamed Salah occupying the right wing and big-money summer signing, Darwin Nunez, playing as a center forward.

Luis Diaz has been our first-choice left winger since joining Liverpool last year but he is out injured along with Diogo Jota.

In such a scenario, we can expect Gakpo to start in his preferred left-wing position. It will be intriguing to see whether the Oranje attacker will be available to feature against Brentford tomorrow night.

Here is how Liverpool would line up with Cody Gakpo: