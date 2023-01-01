If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are serious about signing Kim Min-Jae from Napoli.

As per a recent story covered by Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), Premier League sides dream of signing the South Korean international, who is having a top season in Naples.

News – Liverpool have prepared official bid as Klopp pushes hard to sign £44million man

The Italian news source state that Liverpool are seriously considering exploiting the release clause in Kim’s contract to seal his signing.

It is reported the Asian star’s current deal, which is due to expire in 2025, has a termination clause ranging from £44m-£71m and it can only be activated by foreign clubs from 01-15 July, 2023.

CdS claim the Reds would like to bring the player to Anfield to work under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

The media outlet further mention that Liverpool are following the 26-year-old with ‘extreme attention’ but the final decision will be made by the player himself.

Napoli currently have an eight-point lead at the top of the Serie A table and Kim has been fantastic for them. He was also an important member of the national side that reached the last 16 in Qatar.

At Anfield, the Merseysiders have ample quality and depth as far as the central defensive positions are concerned.

In the presence of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Nat Phillips, I do not think the Reds need to splash the cash to lure Kim Min-Jae. What do you think?

In your opinion, who should Liverpool sign to reinforce the squad?