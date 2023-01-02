Four changes – Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-3-3 XI v Brentford

Liverpool have won the last four Premier League games on the trot and need to extend the winning run today to push for the top four.

The Reds will collide against Brentford tonight and Klopp may make four changes to the squad that started vs Leicester on Friday.

News – O Jogo – Liverpool want to secure signing of £88million Seleccao player

At the back, Konate could return in place of Matip to start with Virgil van Dijk in the central defense in front of Samab goalie, Alisson.

Andy Robertson limped off injured against the Foxes in the last game and therefore, we can expect Kostas Tsimikas to start in the left back position.

England international, Trent Alexander-Arnold must start again in the right back role.

As far as the midfield is concerned, Brazilian star, Fabinho, who missed the contest vs Leicester due to personal reasons, should return to feature as the main defensive midfielder.

In front of the South American, the likes of Thiago Alcantara, who was brilliant last week, and captain, Henderson could feature in the center of the park.

In the attack, Gakpo is not available against the Bees. Carvalho may replace Ox to feature with Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool’s strongest possible 4-2-3-1 v Brentford: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Carvalho, Nunez.