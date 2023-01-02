If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool want to secure the signing of Benfica starlet, Antonio Silva.

The Reds have been following him for some time and as per today’s version of O Jogo (news image provided below), they want to sign the 19-year-old, who is also on the radar of Man Utd, PSG, Juventus and Napoli.

News – El Diario – Liverpool intent on their offer to sign £85million player

The Portuguese news source have mentioned the Eagles are aware that top European sides are interested in their players.

In such a scenario, president, Rui Costa, has made it clear that the stars will only be sold if their release clauses are met.

So, Liverpool need to activate the release clause of 100 million euros (£88million) to sign the Seleccao player from the Liga Nos giants in the winter transfer window.

The teenage sensation has regularly started under the management of German boss, Roger Schmidt, and has impressed big time.

In 11 league appearances, he has helped Benfica, who are currently on top of the Primeira Liga table, keep 6 clean sheets. The youngster has even scored 2 goals.

Thanks to consistent performances at club level, Silva was named in the Portugal squad for the FIFA World Cup and he made an appearance in the final group game against South Korea.

At the moment, Liverpool really do not need to reinforce their backline, especially the central defense. Instead, they must splash the cash to improve the midfield this month.

