Liverpool are way behind league leaders, Arsenal, in the Premier League and need a major overhaul in the midfield to challenge for the title again.

The Reds have been looking at options to improve the department and reports have heavily linked them with Sofyan Amrabat of Fiorentina.

As per today’s version of La Gazzetta Dello Sport (news image provided below), the Viola have received multiple requests to transfer the midfielder in January but they have kept them away to hold on to their prized midfielder.

The famous Italian source claim that above all, Liverpool are pressing to sign the Moroccan international, who was one of the best central players at the FIFA World Cup.

Amrabat has returned to Florence after his break and is already running to be ready for the upcoming Serie A contest against Monza.

The African superstar was welcomed by his teammates and he looks fully fit. Fiorentina hope the player is fully focused on the club, who will resume their campaign with three consecutive home games.

GdS claim that after the exceptional World Cup, Amrabat is valued at ‘millions of euros’.

A few days ago, we covered a story via CdS stating that Liverpool have already prepared an offer for the play breaker and the Italian side will only sell him if they receive a bid of over £44.3m (50 million euros).

In Qatar, he helped Morocco keep clean sheets against giants like Croatia, Belgium, Spain and Portugal. The Atlas Lions lost to France in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Can Liverpool secure his signing this month? Only time will tell. We shall see how the transfer saga unfolds and will keep you updated.