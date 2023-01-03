Liverpool suffered a shocking defeat against Brentford last night and once again, lack of pressing from the midfield proved to be a major problem.

The Reds need a complete midfielder to strengthen the department and the name of Jude Bellingham is consistently linked with them.

News – Liverpool, above all, pressing to sign £44.3million star – Gazzetta

As per yesterday’s version of AS (news image provided below), the England international’s preference is to move to Real Madrid but the Los Blancos face stiff competition from the Premier League.

The renowned Spanish news outlet have revealed the Merseysiders are without doubt the club that can put the ‘operation at risk’ for Real Madrid.

It is stated that Liverpool have made contact with Borussia Dortmund to agree a deal. The German side are demanding an initial fee of 100 million euros (£88m) and further 40 million euros in add-ons.

The Madrid based source claim the Reds can offer a lot of money to steal the deal and ‘when there is money involved, sentimentality is left behind’.

The European champions hope that good relations between president, Florentino Perez, and Dortmund CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, can help them secure the signing of Bellingham.

The Bundesliga club will hold a final meeting with the player where he must make the final decision on his future.

Bellingham has been highly impressive for BvB since moving to Germany in 2020 and he was brilliant for England at the FIFA World Cup.

In the current campaign, the teenage sensation has already found the net 9 times, 4 games in a row in the UEFA Champions League.

The teenage starlet can play anywhere in the center of the park and has the talent, quality and energy needed to revive the midfield at Anfield.

For the latest update on the transfer saga, watch this space.