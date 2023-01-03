Liverpool were bullied by Brentford last night, kind of like the Bees bullies Manchester United 4-0 earlier in the season.

The Reds have issues in the center midfield and the defense that must be resolved if they are to ensure Champions League qualification for the next season.

News – O Jogo – Liverpool want to secure signing of £88million Seleccao player

Last summer, they were heavily linked with Matheus Nunes, however, the Portuguese international ended up signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers instead.

As per today’s version of The Daily Telegraph (news image provided below), Liverpool have an option to finally secure the signing the Seleccao midfielder for a fee of £44million.

The well-known British news source claim that the Merseysiders are exploring a deal based on an agreement reached last summer.

It is reported the Anfield outfit made a ‘commitment’ to submit an offer for Nunes and the deal is very much alive in the winter transfer window.

He was a key member of the Sporting CP side that won the Liga Nos title in 2020-21 campaign and directly contributed in 9 goals for the Portuguese club last season. The 11-capped international was part of the Portugal World Cup squad and made two appearances in Qatar.

Wolves have struggled big time this season and are currently in the relegation zone. Still, the 24-year-old star has been one of their better players.

Next up, on Saturday night, Liverpool will face the Molineux outfit in the 3rd round of the FA Cup and we will have new signing, Cody Gakpo, available for the contest.

Key Liverpool midfielders, Thiago, Henderson and Fabinho are past their best and youngsters like Elliott and Jones have not been able to perform consistently as yet.

In such a scenario, should Liverpool secure £44million signing of Matheus Nunes this month?