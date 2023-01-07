Liverpool will kickstart their FA Cup campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight. Who will come out on top?

As far as the team news is concerned, we could see new signing, Cody Gakpo, make his debut for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp may make seven changes to the squad that started in the defeat against Brentford in the Premier League.

In the goal, Kelleher may replace Brazilian international, Alisson Becker.

Robertson would probably return to start in the left-back role in place of Tsimikas. Trent should retain his RB position.

In the absence of injured, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez could feature in the central defense with Joel Matip. Ibrahima Konate might be rested.

In the center of the park, Klopp may change all three midfielders. The likes of Henderson, Bajcetic and Jones could feature.

As far as the attack is concerned, Gakpo should feature in his preferred left-wing role and Salah should start on the right flank.

Darwin Nunez may get the nod to start as the lone center forward up front with Jota and Firmino still not available.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted lineup vs Wolves: Kelleher; Trent, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Jones, Bajcetic, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.