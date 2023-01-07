The race to sign Jude Bellingham is hotting up and the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are the main contenders.

As per yesterday’s version of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), the Los Blancos are optimistic about signing the England international from Borussia Dortmund.

The Spanish news source have mentioned that Real Madrid have offered a five-year contract worth £52.3m (60 million euros).

So, Bellingham, who currently earns a salary of £50,000 a week (The Daily Mail), will be getting a deal worth 12 million euros a season i.e. around £205,000 a week if he opts to join the reigning European champions.

The Catalan media outlet claim Madrid are aware that rival clubs will be offering more money to the Three Lions star but their ‘trump card’ is the attraction of playing in the famous white shirt at the Bernabeu.

As per a recent story covered by Marca, Liverpool are ready to offer more money than the La Liga champions for Bellingham.

MD claim Ancelotti’s team also know the operation would cost more than 100 million euros and with objectives, the total fee could rise to 140 million euros.

Real Madrid are willing to pay such a high amount to sign the 19-year-old midfielder but they do not want to enter into a bidding war in the summer and are looking to close the signing early this year.

Liverpool have multiple problems in the team but without a doubt, their weakest link is the midfield.

We have struggled big time this season and in my view, if Jurgen Klopp’s men fail to qualify for the Champions League, then the German manager can forget about signing Jude Bellingham in the summer transfer window. What do you think?